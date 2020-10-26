lagos-judicial-panel-member-tackles-fashola-over-camera-discovery-at-lekki-toll-gate

A member of the judicial panel set by the Lagos State Government to investigate incidences of abuse of human rights by police Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN) has tackled Nigeria’s power minister Babatunde Fashola over his discovery of a camera at Lekki Toll Gate.

“It was reported that in the course of the visit, the former governor of Lagos State and the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, discovered a hidden camera, which he took,” Adegboruwa (SAN) said in a statement.

“This is a clear case of illegally tampering with exhibits that may become useful to the Panel in the course of its assignment.”

Fashola, governors and ministers from South-West states paid a condolence visit to Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the destruction and looting of private and public properties in the state.

Sanwo-Olu also led them to the Lekki Toll Plaza where it was reported that security personnel opened fire on EndSARS protesters.

While the Nigerian Army denied that any protester was shot, eyewitnesses that the bodies that died were taken away by the soldiers.

Fashola, however, reportedly discovered a camera at the toll after over five days after the incident.

But Adegboruwa, a member of the judicial panel inaugurated by Sanwo-Olu during the heat of the #EndSARS protest against brutality, extortion, harassment and extrajudicial killing by police personnel, said the visit to the Lekki Toll gate was illegal.

“Since the Panel has been vested with jurisdiction over the Lekki Toll Plaza, I verily believe that it is illegal for anyone else to conduct any visit to the said Lekki Toll Plaza in the absence of and without the authority and consent of the Panel,” Adegboruwa said.

