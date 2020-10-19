Lagos launches mental health care helplines

By Omolola Afolabi

Lagos State Health Commissioner Prof. Akin Abayomi has urged residents to engage mental health lifelines, which are newly launched, to seek mental health support and care.

He spoke while reviewing the implementation of mental health policies, programmes and projects initiated by the government to improve citizens’ access to mental health care.

Abayomi said the objective of setting up the service is to improve access to simple diagnostic, counselling and referral services for Lagosians, either as first point-of-call, or for follow-up care.

“As Lagos joins the rest of the world to commemorate 2020 World Mental Health Day, the government said it has established a mental health helpline – ‘Lagos Lifeline – 0909000MIND (09090006463)’ to provide citizens with access to mental health information and help, including telephone counselling, social support and referral where appropriate,” he said.

The commissioner said the drive towards ensuring that people have access to mental health services that will allow for early prompt diagnosis and qualitative care and treatment has been reinvigorated with the establishment of the helpline.

“The Lagos Lifeline is designed to bridge the gap in the availability of mental health service. The service provides simple counselling and psychotherapy for citizens who are either seeking care for themselves or a loved one through the use of existing technology.

“Manned by trained counsellors, the lifeline also provides access to information, counselling services, referrals and networking and other social intervention services such as domestic violence, sexual assault and substance abuse,” he said.

He said the service provided by ‘Lagos Lifeline’ is available from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 5pm daily, adding that citizens can also access the lifeline by sending email to [email protected]

Abayomi noted that the goals of the service were to alleviate the strain on existing public health resources, serve as a mental health campaign feedback system and create valuable data points that could be used to track prevalence and cycle of care for mental health in Lagos State.

“The solution aims to address the widespread shortage of mental health care professionals; poor access to mental health services for patients in hard-to-reach areas; stigma to mental health issues and patients who need treatment; poor linkages for victims of domestic and sexual violence, suicidal threats and emergency medical services; poor willingness of first time diagnosis or suspected cases to seek care from counsellors and psychologists and poor access to information and referral to neighbouring primary health centres with mental health service and support groups for chronic conditions,” he said.

“We have also integrated some of our secondary facilities into the mental health care pathway, so patients do not have to visit specialist hospitals or teaching hospitals before they have access to qualified specialists and these include the General Hospitals in Gbagada, Lagos, Ikorodu, Epe and Alimosho.”

The commissioner said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the expansion of Behavioural Medicine Ward at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja to improve access to specialist care.

“On our part, the work continues and we are confident that with the implementation of the current Lagos State Mental Law of 2019, which provides for the protection and care of persons suffering from mental health challenges and the support of all stakeholders, Lagos will ensure mental health for all in tandem with this year’s theme,” he said.