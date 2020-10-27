lagos-mayhem:-senate-south-west-caucus-to-lobby-fg-for-financial-support

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

South-West caucus of the Nigeria Senate said it will consider a motion to urge Federal Government to assist in the rebuilding of Lagos State in view of the massive destruction of people’s lives and property recorded during #EndSARS violence.in the state.

Senator Boroffice Ajayi, from Ondo North, made the remarks on behalf of the 17 member caucus during a courtesy call to Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, at Lagos House, Marina, to solidarize and commiserate with him on the recent experience of Lagos State.

Speaking with State House correspondents after watching footages of some damaged properties, Boroffice said, “We (Senate S’West Caucus) are indeed very very unhappy that at this stage in our history, that this type of damage has been done to Lagos State.

“We pray that this type of thing will not happen again and we also hope that those who are in governance and those who are out of governance, we all have a role to play to ensure that this country moves forward.

“We are aware of the role the media can play, and we want to plead with you that in the discharge of your duty, you put Nigeria´s unity first.

“We are working with the government to ensure that those demands that require constitutional approval will be done by us expeditiously.

“We are in support of the demands of the youths and also we are concerned about the gravity of the damage to lives and property in Lagos and other places.

“We are going to move a motion in the Senate to urge the federal government to come to the assistance of Lagos State because the burden of the damage will be too much for Lagos alone to bear.”

Other 16 South West Senators on condolence visit include Akinyelure Ayo, Ondo Central, Tofowomo Nicholas, Ondo South, Tinubu Oluremi, Lagos Central, Adeola Olamilekan, Lagos West, Amosun Ibikunle, Ogun Central.

Odebiyi Tolulope, Ogun West, Bashiru Ajibola, Osun Central, Fadahunsi Adenigba, Osun East, Oriolowo Adeyemi, Osun West, Folarin Kolawole, Oyo Central, Buhari Abdulfatai, Oyo North, Balogun Ademola, Adetunmbi Olubunmi, Oyo South, Ekiti North, Bamidele Opeyemi, Ekiti Central, Olujimi Abiodun, Ekiti South.

