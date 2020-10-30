lagos,-ondo-approve-reopening-of-schools-from-november-2

Sanwo-Olu. Photo: TWITTER/JIDESANWOOLU

Lagos State government has approved the reopening of public and private schools across the state from Monday, November 2, 2020, while those in boarding schools are to resume on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Schools in Lagos State, having been shut for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, were shut for the second time on October 19, 2020, following the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests in the state.

Hoodlums hijacked the protests and unleashed mayhem in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed the resumption in a statement, yesterday, lamented the disruptions in academic activities since the beginning of the year, saying this has greatly affected learning.

“This has been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that have regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.

“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the state government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents, and members of staff as a matter of priority.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term,” she said.

The commissioner, therefore, advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel.

She also encouraged teachers to deliver quality teaching that would help the students recover the lost period.

IN the same vein, the Ondo State government has approved the reopening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state, beginning from Monday, November 2, 2020.

In a statement, yesterday, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Femi Agagu, said: “The governor has directed that all schools should resume on Monday, November 2, 2020, now that the state has become peaceful.

“Parents and the public are to note this directive and all schools are to comply.”

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had earlier directed the resumption of schools the penultimate Monday due to COVID-19 closure and redirected a closure as a result of #EndSARS protests.