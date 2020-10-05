Lagos PDP chair, publicity secretary clash over Fayose’s attack on Bode George

By Emmanuel Oladesu, Deputy Editor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Sunday gave a seven-day ultimatum to former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose to apologise for what it described as his deliberate unwarranted vituperation on party elders.

It alleged that the former governor had incited party youths against PDP elders, particularly former National Deputy Chairman Chief Olabode George.

Other party elders in the Southwest include Senator Yinka Omilani, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju, Chief Yemi Farombi, Senator Alabi, Clement Awoyelu and Senator Olofintuyi.

Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary Taofik Gani said in a statement that Fayose will be declared a persona non grata in the activities of the chapter, unless he desists from offering divisive advice.

He said PDP should regard Fayose as a jester because the candidates he had dismissed in recent times, including Senator Biodun Olujimi and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, later triumphed at the polls.

Gani described the former governor as an agent provocateur in politics, adding that his activities are inimical to the advancement of Southwest PDP.

He said Fayose is “indeed a disgrace and a negative role model to the younger ones.”

Gani stressed: “We are nearing very important elections in the state to take us into winning Lagos State in the 2023 general election. We need togetherness and complementary efforts of the old, young, male and female.

“It is thus shocking that a supposed leader will come to our state to ‘tear’ us apart, rather than give positive and progressive uniting advice to us. We will hold Fayose responsible for any future election loss in Lagos State and indeed the Southwest.”

The Chairman of PDP in Lagos State, Deji Doherty, has disowned a statement credited to the party, giving Fayose seven days to retract his comment against Chief George.

He said at no time did the State Working Committee meet to take such a decision and authorise such a statement.

Doherty, an engineer, said yesterday that Publicity Secretary Gani must have made such a statement from a beer parlour because no responsible state chapter of the party, including the Lagos chapter, can insult Fayose, who is loved across board.