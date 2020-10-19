Lagos Poly Student, Shalewa Adebowale, Goes Missing After Calling Father To Ask For Help

A Student of the Lagos State polytechnic, Shalewa Adebowale, has gone missing shortly after she called her father on the phone to solicit for help.

According to reports, the 19-year-old nursing student left her parents’ house at Olorulogbo, Anthony village, Lagos, on October 10, 2020, to sit for an exam, which apparently ended late. Shalewa reportedly decided to spend the night at a cousin’s house in Igando because it was late to go back to her parents’ house.

After she left the said cousin’s house on October 11, to board a bus at Checkpoint bus stop, LASU Road, en route to Iyana Ipaja, her whereabouts had been unknown since then.

Her sister, Feyikemi, disclosed to journalists that the last time they heard from Shalewa was around 7.09 pm on October 11, when she called their father asking for help.

“She told him that she was dying and that she needed help. We reported the case at the Anthony and Ikeja police stations. The officers at both stations did not take the case seriously and they are slow with the investigation.” Fayikemi said.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the report, advised the family of Shalewa to meet the Personal Assistant to the Commissioner of Police and also advised them to go to the State Intelligence Bureau.

Like this: Like Loading...