Lagos reopens schools from October 19

By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie and Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Education Commissioner Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo has called for the resumption of all classes in public and private schools from Monday.

In a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr. Kayode Abayomi, the commissioner noted that pre-school pupils as well as crèches and daycare centres can also reopen.

She noted that the decision was taken after careful deliberations and consultations with stakeholders, including safety professionals and nursery school providers.

She directed schools to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as stipulated by the state government through the Ministry of Education.

The commissioner noted that the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) would move around schools to monitor compliance. Schools that comply would be cleared “satisfactory” by the OEQA.

She counselled all school owners and administrators to ensure their schools are cleared by the OEQA before physical resumption.