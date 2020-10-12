Lagos reopens schools fully October 21

By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

All schools and classes in Lagos will resume fully from Monday, October 21, Commissioner of Education Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, has announced.

In a statement by Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr. Kayode Abayomi, the Commissioner noted pre-school pupils, as well as crèches and daycare centres, can also reopen.

She noted the decision was taken after careful deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders including safety professionals and nursery school providers.

She directed all schools to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as stipulated by the State Government through the Ministry of Education.

The Commissioner noted the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) would move around schools to monitor compliance. Schools that comply would be cleared “satisfactory” by the OEQA.

She counseled all school owners and administrators to ensure their schools are cleared by the OEQA before physical resumption.