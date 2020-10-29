lagos-reopens-schools,-monday,-nov-2

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state beginning from Monday, November 2, 2020, while boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, November 1.

Recall that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had the penultimate weekend, directed closure of all schools following the violence that erupted during #EndSARS protests across the metropolis.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday.

Adefisayo noted that the year 2020 had been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.

According to her, “We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.”

The commissioner, therefore, urged students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period in order to excel in their academics.

Vanguard