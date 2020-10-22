Lagos Residents Cart Away Foodstuff After Discovering Warehouse With COVID-19 Palliatives; Government Reacts (VIDEOS)

Scores of Lagosians on Thursday trooped into a warehouse in the Amuwo area of Lagos State to cart away foodstuff after discovering a huge load of COVID-19 palliatives.

Videos which has since gone viral on social media showed people packing out bags and cartons of the palliatives from the warehouse which were ought to have been shared by the government to cushion the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Also spotted in one of the videos, was a van belonging to a joint Internal Security Operational platform, OP MESA, with people loading the vehicle with the palliatives.

A statement signed by the Acting Commissioner, Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, said the items belong to the Southwest, contrary to social media reports that they are all for Lagos, adding that distribution was on-going but had to be halted due to #EndSARS protests.

The statement read: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on September 22nd 2020, formally taken receipt of the food palliatives from the CACOVID team meant for distribution to the indigent. “The State had repackaged its share of the consignment and was distributing it before the protests that have affected activities in the State. The repackaging was being done to account for every beneficiary, according to the agreement with the CACOVID Group, which monitored the process.

“The warehouse in question is not State-owned and its usage was made available to the CACOVID group. The distribution was on-going but had to be halted due to protests, before the invasion of the warehouse today.

“For effective distribution of the food palliatives, groups such as Transport Unions, Ethnic Groups, Religious Associations, Artisans and Tradesmen Association, Marketmen and Women Association, People Living with Disabilities, Orphanages and Old Peoples’ Homes among others were being used as the distribution channels to their members.

“The State Government, however, regrets the invasion of the warehouse and appreciates the support offered by the CACOVID group to the citizenry of Lagos.”

Watch the videos below:

