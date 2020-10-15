Lagos Speaker, MC Oluomo deny attacking protesters

The chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of the Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, and the Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, have denied sponsoring the attack against protesters in the early hours of Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how protesters were attacked by armed hoodlums in the early hours of Thursday. They were attacked near the Lagos State House of Assembly. The attackers were conveyed to the protest venue in the Lagos state transport Bus, popularly called BRT.

Several protesters were attacked with clubs and knives.

The Lagos state government, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and MC Oluomo were all accused of sponsoring the hoodlums that attacked the protesters.

Governor Babajide strongly condemned the attack.

In a video posted on his twitter handle, MC OLuomo denied collecting any money from anyone to sponsor thugs to the protests.

Speaking largely in his indigenous language, MC Oluomo said he was in support of the protesters and cannot send anyone to attack them.

“I don’t know anybody at all, I don’t collect money from anybody. Why? My sisters and brothers are among the protesters. I didn’t send anybody,” he said in the video.

The speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Obasa, also denied sponsoring the attack.

A statement released by his media team said Mr Obasa identified with the protesters on October 8 and cannot sponsor thugs to disrupt the peaceful assembly.

The Lagos state government also denied sponsoring thugs to attack protesters, saying claims alleging the government of disrupting the protest is “untrue and wicked.”

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of the state, condemned the attack by armed and unscrupulous elements.

“I strongly condemn the attack of peaceful protesters by armed and unscrupulous elements trying to cause chaos in Alausa today. My government will never tolerate the attack of protesters. Security agents will immediately protect peaceful protesters from miscreants.

“ I have received reports involving a bus in our state bus service. Our buses will never be involved in such activities and I have instructed the state team to get to the root of it,” he said in a tweet.

The #EndSARS protest, a campaign against police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and harassment, has continued in many states of Nigeria, with youth calling for an end to the brutality of the police.