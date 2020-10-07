Lagos State, Shippers Council rub minds on Apapa traffic, others

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State(left); the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumu(right) and others, at Eko Bridge, Apapa, during the inspection tour of ongoing works to ease traffic on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Lagos State government and the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, are working at achieving multi-modal and 24 hours cargo delivery from the seaport.

The multi-modal involves establishment of multiple transportation system including road, rail and waterways in conveyance of goods into and out of the seaports. The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known when the Executive Secretary/CEO of the NSC, Hassan Bello, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Speaking after the meeting, Bello said the that the purpose of the meeting was to brief the governor on some key issues like the multi-modal approach to cargo delivery and evacuation, 24-hour Port Operations, Digitisation of the Port and Traffic Management.

He emphasised the importance of synergy and coordination, further stressing that provision of infrastructure must be prioritised. According to him, “if infrastructure is not coordinated or integrated, very little progress will be made”. Commending both Lagos State and the Federal Government, the NSC boss drew attention to Federal Government’s effort in ensuring that the ports access roads are completed.

Bello presented the 2015 NSC-commissioned National Freight Information and Transport Hub (NAFITH) report to Sanwo-Olu which outlined solutions to the Apapa traffic problem that arose after the concessioning of the ports.

A statement by the Head, Public Relations of NSC, Rakiya Zubairu, noted that Bello offered the Council’s assistance to train the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, officials for better operations in the port axis, an offer that was well-received by the governor who added that LASTMA should have an office in Apapa.

Bello informed the governor about the monthly heads of maritime agencies meeting.

He said the synergy brought about by this meeting will impact positively on the maritime sector, leading to economic gains for the nation. Sanwo-Olu who was at the meeting with his deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat, the commissioner for transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, permanent secretary in the ministry of transport, Mr. OluseyiWhenu a

nd the Special Assistant – Transportation, Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka assured the team from Shippers’ Council of his cooperation, stating that the goals of his government and that of Nigerian Shippers’ Council in terms of restoring sanity to Apapa and making Lagos a smart city are aligned.