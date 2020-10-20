lagos-to-investigate-lekki-shootings

The Lagos State government said it would investigate reports of shootings at the Lekki Toll plaza, which followed the 24-hour curfew imposed to stop criminals hiding under the #ENDSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, gave the assurance in series of tweets on Tuesday evening.

According to him, the government has ordered investigation into the incident.

He added Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised security agents not to arrest anyone as a result of the curfew.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish.

“He advises Lagosians to remain calm and not allow criminals, who have hijacked the noble protest of our gallant youths, to succeed in their evil plan of turning our dear State upside down.

“The Governor will do everything within his power to ensure that the lives of all Lagosians are protected at all times,” he said.