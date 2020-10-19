Daily News

Lagos traffic advisory: Locations of road blocks as a result of #EndSARS protests

1. Allen Roundabout/ Awolowo road, Ikeja

2. Agidingbi Road/ Lagos Radio/LTV ,Ikeja

3. Alausa, Ikeja

4. Isheri Olowora, Magodo

5. Agbara, Lagos- Badagary Express Way

6. Lekki Tollgate

7. Ikotun Roundabout

8.Arepo, Lagos Ibadan Expressway

10.Mushin Bus Stop

11. Sadiku Ilasa, Apapa Oshodi Express Way

12. Ojuelegba

13. Inward Shitta Roundabout from National Stadium

14. Multiple roadblocks between Ikorodu Roundabout and Mile 12

15. Ketu

16. Costain Roundabout

This list is not exhaustive as it will be updated from time to time

Vanguard

