Lagos working on digital marketplace

By Daniel Essiet

THE Lagos State government is working on a digital platform for artisans to sell online.

The effort comes as small businesses and artisans struggle to move past geographic constraints to seek patronage for their services.

The Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, said artisans are an important part of the government’s smart economy and that the state was ready to work with businesses to adapt to the digital age.

She announced the state’s donation of 800 bags and 4000 bags of Indomie as COVID-19 palliatives for artisans.

She reiterated the commitment of the state to ensuring food, shelter, and other basic necessities for people after the pandemic.

The commissioner acknowledged the devastating impact that coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on the food and livelihood of vulnerable Nigerians.

According to her, the disruption caused by the pandemic has significant impact on their ability to meet their most basic needs.

Since March 27, the state government has been providing food packages to households.