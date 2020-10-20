EndSars Protest: US Shuts Down Consulate In Lagos

The United States Government has shut its embassy in Lagos for two days over rising violence rocking the city.

Lagos witnessed multiple sites of violence Tuesday as the #EndSARS protests continued in the city, with demonstrators coming under attacks either by the police or thugs, according to witnesses. Hoodlums also targeted police stations.

Young Nigerians had been on the streets for days demanding an end to police brutality and injustices in the country.

The U.S. embassy disclosed this via its official Twitter handle @USinNigeria on Tuesday evening.

“Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos.

“Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

“Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20.

“Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.

“We continue to urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories. Continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests,” its tweets read.

meanwhile, EndSARS protesters in Benin on Tuesday apprehended some suspected hoodlums who broke into shops under the guise of the peaceful protest by its members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that protesters at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and University of Benin (UNIBEN) Ugbowo campus main gate nabbed four suspected hoodlums.

The hoodlums broke into shops between UNIBEN and UBTH and were about to cart away goods worth thousands of naira when they were caught.

The EndSARS protesters, who apprehended the suspected hoodlums took the four-man gang to Ugbowo Police Station for proper investigation but were rejected by the police officers on duty.

The police officers advised the EndSARS protesters to take the suspects along with them and the stolen items recovered to the state police headquarters because they were working on instruction not to arrest any suspects.

A police officer, who pleaded anonymous said that the reason for their action was not unconnected with the burning down of two police stations by hoodlums during the EndSARS protest in the state on Monday by suspected hoodlums.

He said some hoodlums during the protest had earlier stormed the police division demanding to know if any suspect was in detention in their cell and threatened to set the station ablaze.

