Lalong hails ITF’s support for golf development

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has praised the director–general of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, for investing hugely in the development of the Nigerian economy by expanding its frontiers under his leadership.







Speaking at the Lamingo Golf Club, Jos, venue of a three-day tournament in celebration of Ari’s re-appointment as ITF boss for four more years by President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor, also a golfer, said the president’s action is a testimony that Ari excelled as the Fund’s director -general.

“If you had not done well, Mr. President would not have considered you for the second term. I wish you long life and prosperity.”



Responding, Ari, who later commissioned the Green Hole, said he felt highly elated and humbled by the tournament organised in his honour and commended the governor for the peace that has returned to the state.

He said that about 300 golfers, including professionals and amateurs, were in Jos, adding that almost all the hotels in Jos were fully booked even before the tee–off of the tournament.

“I will be there (ITF) to represent Nigeria and Plateau. I am grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for considering me worthy for the second term.”

The highlight of the event was the competition between the professionals and the amateurs.