lalong-tasks-traditional-rulers-on-peace

Simon Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has directed traditional rulers in the state to ensure that there was no break down of law and order in their domains, saying they would be held responsible for any breaches if they failed to take necessary steps to maintain peace. Lalong, who gave the directive at a stakeholders’ meeting with eminent citizens of the state yesterday, tasked them to engage and sensitise their subjects to the fact that government would not tolerate any form of violence



in the new Plateau State.

He enjoined the youths to explore legitimate avenues to ventilate their grievances in a democracy, rather than embark on destruction of lives and property.

The governor appealed to parents to advise their children to embrace dialogue and engagement, while shunning violence, adding that those who have legitimate grievances should explore available channels, including the courts, to ventilate them.

“Government has begun implementing their requests with the dissolution of the Special AntiRobbery Squad (SARS).”