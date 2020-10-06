Lalong tees off golf tourney

From Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong performed the tee off at the golf tournament in honour of Director General of the Industrial Trust Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph N. Ari.

The tournament is to commemorate his reappointment as DG of ITF and Governor Lalong said he was delighted with the reappointment of Sir. Joseph Ari, describing him as an achiever.

He assured that he would continue to support and partner the ITF in delivering empowerment to Nigerians.

Read Also: World Corporate Golf Challenge gets partners

Sir Joseph Ari was full of praises to Governor Lalong for his support to him and other appointees from Plateau State which he said has given him the opportunity to serve without any hindrance.

He also praised the Governor for developing the game of golf in Plateau State which has continued to bring people from all over the country as in the case for this tournament in his honour.