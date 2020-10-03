Lana Del Rey angers fans as she wears a MESH face mask for a meet and greet

Lana Del Rey has angered fans after she wore a mesh face mask for a surprise meet and greet at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles on Friday.

The singer, 35, real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, wore a silver sparkly fishnet face covering which had holes in it to sign copies of her new poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

Lana was in a special cordoned off area for the event where she read excerpts from her new tome, although she later appeared to take selfies with fans who shared the photographs to social media.

LA county has asked that everyone wears a cloth face covering when interacting with people out of their household in both public and private spaces.

During the global pandemic, Los Angeles alone has seen 273K confirmed cases and 6,626 deaths from Covid-19. California has had a total of 828K confirmed cases and 16,074 deaths.

Fans were left furious over Lana’s choice of face covering with several calling it ‘irresponsible’ as she was a ‘danger to herself and others’.

Lana’s sister, Caroline ‘Chuck’ Grant, was quick to hit back at furious social media users as she argued that the singer was ‘more than six feet away’ and ‘tested negative’ for the deadly virus before the event.

Filming an Instagram Live of the star as she read out some of her poetry, where she at one stage pulled down her mask, Chuck said: ‘She’s more than six feet away and she tested negative, so chill.’

Taking to Twitter to share their anger, one person said: ‘I cant belive lana is actually wearing this mask to…..socially interact with people..this is so irresponsible.’

A different fan put: ‘Why is she at an event with a bunch of people wearing a mesh mask??? I love Lana but this is incredibly irresponsible.’

Another follower commented: ‘LANA WEARING A MESH MASK TO AN EVENT FOR HER POETRY WTF So irresponsible.’

A different user said on Instagram: ‘Girl we’re in the middle of a pandemic. 1. It’s irresponsible to do meet and greets. 2. Ur mask doesn’t WORKS ????????? 3. Why u took it off to read ???? Bye.’

Another account noted: ‘Lana is a grown woman and we shouldn’t tell her what to do BUT wearing #that mask is dangerous for her and for others…It’s very irresponsible.’

A different angry fan fumed: ‘JUST WEAR A F**KING MASK LANA ITS NOT THAT HARD OMG.’

Yet some fans were quick to defend the singer as they echoed Lana’s sister’s comments about being six feet away and testing negative for coronavirus.

While others argued that she had a clear protective mask underneath the mesh covering, which the star is yet to confirm is true.

One person said: ‘Guys, the mask has a translucent layer underneath the mesh. Calm down.’

A different account shared a picture of a close-up of Lana’s mask where a bit of clear tape could be seen on her nose. It is not known if this was used to keep it in place or a clear protective mask underneath.

Another fan said: ‘Oh my god SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME THERE IS A CLEAR SHEET BEHING THE LACE ON LANA’S MASK.’

While a different account added: ‘Lana Del Rey’s sister Chuck confirms that Lana was more than 6ft away from other people at the event (a few fans sadly broke the social distancing rule as she was leaving) and she is also tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19!’

Lana is yet to address the backlash, MailOnline has contacted her representatives for comment.

This isn’t the first time the singer has angered fans with her choice of facemasks and in September she wore a similar mesh covering for the cover of Interview magazine.

For the surprise book signing, which she announced on her Instagram, Lana put on an extremely leggy display in a loose-fitting white mini dress that gave her an ethereal air.

The Video Games artist celebrated the release of her poetry collection last week with a series of whimsical images posted to her Instagram.

Perhaps providing a sense of what the poetry might be like, the main photos of the queen of nostalgia showed her in a picnic setting, wearing a wide brimmed straw hat and white floral sweetheart top in dappled sunlight.

The statement element of Lana’s ensemble, however, were her beguiling white opera gloves, which were covered in bubble-like pearls. She matched these with very high-heeled chunky pumps.

‘Very excited that Violet bent backwards over the grass is out everywhere on Monday,’ the White Mustang songstress wrote in the caption of a Boomerang clip of herself. ‘Thank you so much for supporting’.

She went on in the caption to say that the ‘proceeds of the entirety of the advance from Simon and Schuster [are] being split up between three organisations including the Navajo Water Project which will reopen in January.’

Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass was also released as an audiobook/spoken word album this summer, in late July.

The work featured Lana reading her verses of poetry, along with music from frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

And for fans of Del Rey’s music, they reportedly won’t have to wait much longer – the singer is on the precipice of releasing her seventh studio album this year, titled Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

It will be the follow-up word to her acclaimed 2019 record, Norman F**king Rockwell!.