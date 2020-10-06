Land dispute: Body of 53-yr-old packaged in cellophane bag recovered in Ebonyi

File photo.

…Killing is barbaric, inhuman — Ebonyi CP

By Peter Okutu

Following the renewed hostility between two neighbouring communities of Ezeke-Amasiri and Amata-Akpoha in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the body of one of the victims who is a 53 year old man was weekend recovered by a search party led by the Police Division in the LGA.

Vanguard had reported the re-insurgence of the land dispute in the affected communities as three persons were declared injured and eight others missing.

The affected communities had been living harmoniously before the outbreak of the recent hostility.

The chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area, Hon Barr Oby Oko Enyim who waded into the land dispute between the people of Ezeke-Amasiri and Amata-Akpoha condemned the brutal attack on Amata-Akpoha people even as she directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

In a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, yesterday, the victim”s (one Mr. Joseph) lifeless body was found “with heavy stone hung around his neck, a gunshot injury on his right leg and his stomach cut wide open.”

According to her, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State, CP Philip Sule Maku who described the incident as barbaric and inhuman commiserated with the deceased’s family and the people of Amata Akpoha community in Afikpo North LGA of the state.

The statement read: “You would recall that on 28th September, 2020, one Joseph Isu aged 53yrs was declared missing by the family after the attack on Amata Akpoha people at the farmland by suspected Ezeke Amasiri community over land ownership where about three (3) persons were also reported injured and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The search party organized by the Afikpo North Divisional Police Officer (DPO) has on 01/10/2020 recovered the body of the said Mr. Joseph packaged in a cellophane bag with heavy stone around his neck , a gunshot injury on his right leg and his stomach cut wide open. The corpse has been deposited at Martha Memorial Hospital Mortuary for preservation and Autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, CP Philip Sule Maku who described the incident as barbaric and inhuman mourned and commiserated with the deceased family, the general public, especially the people of Amata Akpoha community in Afikpo North LGA of the state.

“He urges them to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands as he has ordered a full scale investigation into the matter with a view to arresting and prosecuting the assailants.

“The CP while admonishing the residents of the state to always embrace Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) instead of violence, urges the members of the public with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the culprit(s) not to hesitate to call the Police through the command’s distress call No 07064515001.

“He re-assured them of the command’s commitment to ensure the safety and security of the residents in the state.”

Vanguard