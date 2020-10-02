Land-grab: Lagos chief seeks govt help

By Robert Egbe

A traditional leader Chief Nojeem Agunbiade Oteshade Eshinlokun has sought the intervention of the Lagos State Government in the menace of alleged land-grab in his domain, Oko Addo, in Eti-Osa council area of the state. The Oteshade Eshinlokun family is in a legal battle with businessman Emeka John Onugha over a 10-acre portion of land.

The family, through its representatives, Mojeed Balogun Oteshade Eshinlokun with Chief Rilwan Oteshade and Isiaka Oteshade are applicants in a suit before Justice Ganiyu Safari of the Lagos State High Court, Epe, over the property.

They claimed that despite several court orders requiring parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the suit, marked EPD/8612/2019, different activities are being carried out on the land in question.

Chief Oteshade-Eshinlokun, Baale of Oko Addo, who spoke for the family yesterday, said the land was recently advertised for sale. He urged members of the public not to buy or sell the land under litigation.

Mr Onugha repeatedly denied the family’s claims, telling journalists recently that he lawfully acquired it from the Lagos State Government.

All the title documents for the land, he added, were issued to him by the Lagos State Government.

“I am not ‘omo onile,’ I bought the land from the owners and went to Alausa to perfect the papers,” he said.