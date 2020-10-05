Landmark Africa upgrades facilities to boost domestic tourism

By Gabriel Olawale

The Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Africa, Paul Onwuanibe said that the company have took advantage of the lockdown period to carry out facility upgrades for existing infrastructure and also completed new projects that expanded the wide range of leisure and lifestyle offerings within Landmark.

Onwuanibe who disclosed this during a media tour said that Landmark Africa which pride itself as Nigerias foremost destination for business, leisure and lifestyle facilities has fully open its gates to welcome fun loving and business minded visitors.

As you come into Landmark now, you will find more contactless infrastructure across the ecosystem to minimise contact with surfaces. We have fully deployed our online booking and ticketing system at Landmark Beach and Landmark Hotels to ensure that physical interactions, especially cash transactions, are drastically reduced.

“Our integrated internal transport system is now available to convey visitors and tenants from the Landmark Towers to the Landmark Beach and even within the Retail Boulevard. We have built a city within a city, and we are not stopping anytime soon.

The organisation revealed that it had recently signed a deal to provide executive hostel accommodation and teaching facilities for a post graduate program to groom leaders in technology and business. Resident scholars for the year-long program will be drawn from across the African continent. With new projects, accelerated upgrades in line with safety regulations as well as continuous engagement with the government and other stakeholders, Landmark has showed remarkable corporate leadership in a country with 27.1 per cent unemployment rate.

Corroborating his views, Chief Strategy Officer for Landmark Africa, Seun Olatubi said that they are eager to welcome visitors back to Landmark, Before the lockdown, we recorded as many as 70,000 visitors per week and this made us the prime location for events, exhibitions, trade fairs and retail commerce.

“We have expanded our leisure and hospitality offerings around the Beach and our waterfront property. There are two new facilities that offer exotic and intercontinental cuisine, interactive advertising screens for brands that want to connect with the visitors at Landmark, a live-in technology academy, solar light powered board walks, conspicuous safety notices, and of course free wifi!”

The Landmark Ecosystem features an exciting mix of business, leisure and lifestyle facilities. The sprawling Landmark Event Centre with conferencing and exhibitions facilities has played host to some of the most celebrated and well attended parties in Lagos State over the last three years.

With a spacious car park strategically located between the Event Centre and Landmark Towers, corporate organisations and fun loving visitors have no worries about security of their expensive cars in the densely populated Victoria Island. The Landmark Towers is a mixed use commercial facility with 10 floors and a leisure centre. The building includes a highceiling retail floor with terraces, world-class restaurant, 6 floors of grade A offices and the 22-room boutique Landmark Hotel.

The Landmark Retail Boulevard provides 8,000sqm of prime retail space and is built around the Landmark Event Centre, the only Hard Rock Café in West Africa, Spur, Shiro Japanese Restaurants, and KFC. Visitors get a feel of the sea breeze and nature’s comforting touch on the Landmark Beach.

With provision for corporate and individual membership plans, fun loving Lagosians and tourists have a ready-made hangout spot with exotic specialty cuisine, footwear from Brazil, traditional African art stores and a bed of the cleanest sea sand on the coastal shore of Lagos.

In line with the organizations readiness to welcome the public, it organised the #StepOutBurnIt fitness event over the weekend to help Lagosians burn excess weight gained during the lockdown and also keep fit. The event attracted fitness enthusiasts, aerobics, dance and Zumba instructors as well as corporate sponsors like Amstel Malta and Aquafina. As Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole continues to review and relax regulations for movement and industries, the organisation believes that it is ready to provide experiences that will linger for years to come.

Vanguard