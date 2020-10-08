Landmark to begin moringa production

Kayode Alhassan

LANDMARK University, Omu-Aran in Kwara State has intensified efforts to commence moringa farming.The institution’s leadership last week met with a delegation from a moringa producing company, Sai-Eden.

CAMPUSLIFE learnt that the meeting was aimed at collaborating on the moringa production on a large scale. A statement on the university’s website said the collaboration would be channelled towards cultivating a superior moringa specie.

The university is expected to allocate 30 hectares of land for the production.

Kwara State Coordinator, Sai-Eden, Kehinde Babalola, explained that the global high demand for moringa seeds informed the collaboration.

He noted that the partnership would enable the cultivation of a superior variety which is Moringa Oleifera.

“The most widely cultivated species is Moringa Oleifera because it wins out over the other species in terms of leaf, nutritional yield and quality, antioxidant activity and a lot of other aspects of interest”, he said.

He further stated that the company would continue to provide technical support for the cultivation while also ensuring a ready market for sales.

Babalola also assured the institution of a mutually beneficial collaboration.

The varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Adeniyi Olayanju, appreciated the firm for recognising the varsity’s passion for agriculture and its impact on agricultural development.

Expressing optimism on the prospects of the venture, he called for a review of the company’s proposal to developing a workable partnership.