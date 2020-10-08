Daily News

Landmark to begin moringa production

By
Kayode Alhassan

LANDMARK University, Omu-Aran in Kwara State has intensified efforts to commence moringa farming.The institution’s leadership last week met with a delegation from a  moringa producing company, Sai-Eden.

CAMPUSLIFE learnt  that the meeting was aimed at collaborating  on the   moringa production on a large scale. A  statement on the university’s website said  the  collaboration would be channelled towards cultivating a superior moringa specie.

The university is expected to allocate 30 hectares of land for the production.

Kwara State Coordinator, Sai-Eden,  Kehinde Babalola, explained that the global high demand for moringa seeds informed the collaboration.

He noted that the partnership would enable  the cultivation of a superior variety which is  Moringa Oleifera.

“The most widely cultivated species is Moringa Oleifera because it wins out over the other species in terms of leaf, nutritional yield and quality, antioxidant activity and a lot of other aspects of interest”, he said.

He further stated that the company  would continue to  provide  technical support  for the cultivation while also ensuring a ready market for sales.

Babalola also assured the institution of a mutually beneficial collaboration.

The varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Prof.  Adeniyi Olayanju, appreciated the firm for recognising the varsity’s passion for agriculture and  its impact on agricultural development.

Expressing optimism on the prospects of the venture, he called  for a review  of the company’s proposal to developing a workable partnership.

