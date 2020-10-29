lapd-cop-applies-tourniquet-to-man-who-blew-off-hands-with-a-firework

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:51 EDT, 29 October 2020 | Updated: 14:51 EDT, 29 October 2020

A Los Angeles police officer has been hailed a hero for applying a tourniquet to the arm of a man who was heavily bleeding after he blew off both his hands with a firework.

On Wednesday, the LAPD shared bodycam footage of the incident, which occurred as cops clashed with revelers during wild celebrations over the LA Lakers NBA championship win earlier this month.

Following the victory, thousands of fans took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles, but the festivities quickly turned chaotic as the crowd started to let off fireworks and failed to disperse.

Officer Christopher Gonzalez was trying to diffuse tensions between fellow officers and Lakers fans when he came across the man who had accidentally detonated a pyrotechnic device and ‘blew off most of his hands,’ according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

A Los Angeles police officer has been hailed a hero for applying a tourniquet to the arm of a man who was heavily bleeding after he blew off both his hands with a firework (pictured)

Gonzalez’ bodycam footage was posted to Twitter, and shows the victim lying in the middle of the road with blood streaming down both of his arms.

At least half a dozen other officers surround Gonzalez and he applies the tourniquet.

The device stops the flow of blood through veins and arteries, and Gonzalez’ expertise may have ultimately saved the man from bleeding to death.

‘You’ve got to relax,’ Gonzalez reassures the man, who can be heard in the bodycam video crying out in pain.

In their Twitter post, the LAPD described Gonzalez as a combat veteran turned ‘guardian angel’.

On October 11, , thousands of Lakers fans took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles, but the festivities quickly turned chaotic as the crowd started to let off fireworks and failed to disperse

Cops and revelers began clashing in the streets if downtown Los Angeles

Viewers of the video concurred, with several stating that it shows a positive perspective of police officers that has been missing amid widespread anti-cop protests that have roiled the country in recent months.

‘The Officer probably saved the man’s life . Uncontrolled bleeding can cause death in a short period of time,’ one wrote.

‘Whatever they’re paying you folks, it isn’t enough. Thanks for serving and stay safe out there. Police are our heroes! Every one of you,’ another stated.

A third person chimed in: ‘ his video is great. It shows a side of policing the media doesn’t show’.

During the wild Lakers celebrations, eight cops by revelers and 76 people were arrested.

Tensions between law enforcement officers and the general public has been high in Los Angeles, with protests regularly erupting since the death of unarmed black man George Floyd back in May.

Demonstrators have been calling for the LAPD to be defunded, as they accuse the department of systemic racism that unfairly punishes people of color.

At least half a dozen other officers surround Gonzalez and he rushes to he man’s aid and applies the tourniquet