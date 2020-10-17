Laperalnyc CEO dedicates baby

Olushola Victor

LAST Sunday was a blissful day for Chief Executive Officer of Lapearlnyc, Pearl Ogbule, as she dedicated her baby girl.

The fashion designer became a mother in August and the baby girl was named Jasmine Kosisochukwu Crystal.

After the church service, a reception party followed immediately in Lagos where guests rocked their blue “aso-ebi” and partied like never before.

With the #EndSARS protest that caused huge traffic in Lagos, it was a surprise that family and friends still came out to celebrate with Ogbule.

The award-winning stylist is also a policewoman who surprised many two years ago by joining the Nigerian Police Force.