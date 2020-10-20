Daily News

LASEMA dispatch centre attacked in Lekki

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Tuesday, said that its dispatch centre in Lekki Phase One was under attack.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said he acknowledged the heightened circumstances caused by the hijacking of the #EndSARS protests in the area and urged Lagosians to comply with the curfew orders to prevent any secondary incidents and further loss of life.

