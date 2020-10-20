lasema-dispatch-centre-attacked-in-lekki

By Bose Adelaja
Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Tuesday, said that its dispatch centre in Lekki Phase One was under attack.
ALSO READ: BREAKING: Emotions flow as protesters sing National Anthem while being shot at
LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said he acknowledged the heightened circumstances caused by the hijacking of the #EndSARS protests in the area and urged Lagosians to comply with the curfew orders to prevent any secondary incidents and further loss of life.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments