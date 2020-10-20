lasema-personnel-hit-by-stray-bullet

By Bose Adelaja

A paramedic intern with Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Morinola, Marian Omobukola was Tuesday, hit by stray bullets while discharging her official duties in Oshodi.

The incident occurred at about 4 pm.

She has been taken to the Trauma Centre at the Toll Gate, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway for medical attention.

LASEMA Director-General, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the incident.

