lasema-personnel-hit-by-stray-bullet

By Bose Adelaja
A paramedic intern with Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Morinola, Marian Omobukola was Tuesday, hit by stray bullets while discharging her official duties in Oshodi.
The incident occurred at about 4 pm.
She has been taken to the Trauma Centre at the Toll Gate, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway for medical attention.
LASEMA Director-General, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the incident.
