LASG targets 100,000 participants for economic summit

By Babajide Komolafe

The Lagos State Government has said it is targeting 100,000 participants for its economic summit, Ehingneti 2020.

Meanwhile the government has unveiled a new logo for the summit which is designed to hold virtually from November 10th to 12th this year. The theme for the summit is, ‘For a Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for The Next Decade’.

Speaking on the expectation of a larger participation at this summit, Solape Hammond, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State, on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investments said: “This year because of the COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings we have opted for a virtual summit. This is not a limitation but an enabler. This means that this year we can have a lot more people involved. We are looking for active participation from all people who love Lagos. We are looking for at least 100,000 people to participate in this year’s summit and we don’t think that is a tall order.

Also speaking at the conference, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, who is also a Co-chair of the Steering Committee, Mr. Sam Egube, said this year’s summit is aimed at reconnecting with the private sector, which is the bedrock of the Lagos Economic Summit. The quest to strengthen existing relationship between government and the private sector is one of the major goals of this summit since greater private sector participation in governance is a prerequisite for a functional state.

He further said: “We believe that it is not only Lagosian that would develop Lagos, it is a mix of partnerships both locally, nationally and internationally as long as we have interests in Lagos we must come together to create what we want out of Lagos.

“This would also help us design a resilient roadmap to more prosperity for Lagos state and then to facilitate the spirit of sharing and co-creation that can happen when people work together.”

“In the last two decades, Ehingbeti has played a pivotal role in the transformation of Lagos State, with useful inputs into Lagos State Development Plans (LSDP).

Unveiling the new logo, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, Co-Chair of the ‘Ehingbeti 2020’ Steering Committee and former Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget said “this new Ehingbeti logo is an embodiment of meanings and expression of the LESG ideals.”