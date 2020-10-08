LASG targets 100,000 participants for economic summit

unveils new summit logo

By Babajide Komolafe

The Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that it is targeting 100,000 participants for its economic summit, Ehingneti 2020.

Meanwhile the government has unveiled a new logo for the summit which is designed to hold virtually from November 10th to 12th this year. The theme for the summit is, ‘For a Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for The Next Decade’.

Speaking on the expectation of a larger participation at this summit, Solape Hammond is the Special Adviser on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investments to the Governor of Lagos State, said: “This year because of the COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings we have opted for a virtual summit. This is not a limitation but an enabler. This means that this year we can have a lot more people involved. We are looking for active participation from all people who love Lagos. We are looking for at least 100,000 people to participate in this year’s summit and we don’t think that is a tall order.

Also speaking at the conference, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, who is also a Co-chair of the Steering Committee, Mr. Sam Egube, said this year’s summit is aimed at reconnecting with the private sector, which is the bedrock of the Lagos Economic Summit. The quest to strengthen existing relationship between government and the private sector is one of the major goals of this summit since greater private sector participation in governance is a prerequisite for a functional state.

He further said: “We believe that it is not only Lagosian that would develop Lagos, it is a mix of partnerships both locally, nationally and internationally as long as we have interests in Lagos we must come together to create what we want out of Lagos.

“This would also help us design a resilient roadmap to more prosperity for Lagos state and then to facilitate the spirit of sharing and co-creation that can happen when people work together.”

“In the last two decades, Ehingbeti has played a pivotal role in the transformation of Lagos State, with useful inputs into Lagos State Development Plans (LSDP).

Unveiling the new logo, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, Co-Chair of the ‘Ehingbeti 2020’ Steering Committee and former Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget said “this new Ehingbeti logo is an embodiment of meanings and expression of the LESG ideals. The convergence of colours in the logo connotes the essence of Ehingbeti as a participatory forum for integrating local and international stakeholders to exchange ideas and chart a path for the socio-economic development of Lagos State”

“The bright star above the image of the iconic ‘Agba Meta’ is a depiction of the result of working together to deliver the stellar accomplishments that define the city state of Lagos and the pervasive atmosphere of economic stability in the State. I am happy to let you know that the image of the ‘Agba Meta’ is a representation of the sculpted white cap chiefs built to welcome people into Lagos. The logo is to emphasise our pride in culture as we welcome participants to Ehingbeti 2002 and beyond”, concluded Mr. Cardoso.

Acknowledged as the first institutionalised economic forum by any state in Nigeria, Ehingbeti is a public-private sector roundtable that started as a collaborative effort between the Lagos State Government and Business Club Ikeja. Since the inaugural summit in 2000, the summit has gained useful insights from innumerable business and political leaders, private sector players, renowned economists, notable development experts and outstanding scholars, who have participated from various parts of the world.