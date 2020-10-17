World News Latino and Black Americans Still Hit Hardest by Virus, C.D.C. Says By The New York Times 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 An outbreak in Switzerland is linked to two yodeling concerts. Hawaii is easing restrictions. Follow updates here. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments