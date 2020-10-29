lauren-sivan-was-crushed-after-rhoc-star-kelly-dodd-claimed-stepdaughter-‘hated’-her

Lauren Sivan was ‘crushed’ when Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd went after her on social media, claiming Sivan’s ex-fiance’s daughter hated her so much that she cut out her face in photos, a friend of Sivan’s told DailyMail.com.

Bravo reality star Dodd went on an extraordinary Instagram attack earlier this week in response to a throwback photo posted by Sivan of herself and Rick Leventhal’s daughter Veronica.

Sivan, 42, was engaged to Fox News reporter Leventhal for six years, but split in 2006. Leventhal, 60, married Dodd, 45, earlier this month in Santa Rosa, California.

In her throwback post of her and Veronica riding four-wheelers, Sivan wrote: ‘You may have a new stepmom but I’ll always tell people I had you as a teen. Come back soon.’

In a now deleted post, Dodd seemingly took a jab at Sivan for not having her own children and claimed she was just seeking attention, later adding she only got involved in the #MeToo movement for fame.

A close friend of Sivan’s told DailyMail.com that Sivan and Veronica are still close and see each other regularly, and blasted Dodd for accusing Sivan of solely seeking attention by accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

They said: ‘For Kelly Dodd to do that – it’s beyond belief.’

Lauren Sivan was ‘crushed’ when Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd went after her on social media, claiming Sivan’s ex-fiance’s daughter hated her so much that she cut out her face in photos, a friend of Sivan’s told DailyMail.com

Sivan, 42, was engaged to fellow Fox News reporter Leventhal for six years, but split in 2006. Leventhal, 60, married Dodd, 45, earlier this month in Santa Rosa, California

In her throwback post of her and Leventhal’s daughter Veronica riding four-wheelers, Sivan wrote: ‘You may have a new stepmom but I’ll always tell people I had you as a teen. Come back soon.

In a now deleted post, Dodd seemingly took a jab at Sivan for not having her own children and claimed she was just seeking attention, later adding she only got involved in the #MeToo movement for fame

The source added: ‘Both Lauren and Veronica are surprised by Kelly’s angry response to a benign photo.

‘Lauren remained close with his daughters, particularly Veronica, after the split.’

After Sivan’s post of herself and Veronica, Dodd quickly lashed out in a now deleted comment, writing: ‘That’s funny, [Veronica] told me and Rick she hated you as a teenager and tore your face out of every picture. Too bad you didn’t have your own.’

In a second social media comment, Dodd continued: ‘This chick is such a wannabe stage 5 clinger it’s embarrassing.

‘Rick has text messages telling her to stop glomming on to me and Kelly to gain more followers.

‘She is so desperate for attention she did the “me too” movement. The girl needs to move on get her own marriage and kids.’

Sivan is one of the dozens of women who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The disgraced movie mogul was handed a 23-year jail sentence for rape and sex assault in March.

The reporter accused Weinstein of masturbating into a plant pot during an attack on her in a Hollywood hotel room.

After Sivan’s post of herself and Veronica, Dodd quickly lashed out in a now deleted comment, writing: ‘That’s funny, [Veronica] told me and Rick she hated you as a teenager and tore your face out of every picture. Too bad you didn’t have your own.’ In a second social media comment, Dodd continued: ‘This chick is such a wannabe stage 5 clinger it’s embarrassing’

Sivan is one of the dozens of women who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The disgraced movie mogul was handed a 23-year jail sentence for rape and sex assault in March. The reporter accused Weinstein of masturbating into a plant pot during an attack on her in a Hollywood hotel room

The friend told DailyMail.com: ‘Suggesting that Lauren, who Harvey Weinstein masturbated in front of and finished in a plant, that she somehow did that to enhance her fame when that was the opposite of the case. ‘Lauren struggled to find jobs because she is now known as a whistleblower who put Harvey Weinstein where he rightly belongs which is in jail’

The friend told DailyMail.com: ‘Suggesting that Lauren, who Harvey Weinstein masturbated in front of and finished in a plant, that she somehow did that to enhance her fame when that was the opposite of the case.

‘Lauren, who is a wonderful reporter, struggled to find jobs because she is now known as a whistleblower who put Harvey Weinstein where he rightly belongs which is in jail.

‘For Kelly Dodd to do that…It’s beyond belief.’

Contrary to Dodd’s other claim that Sivan kept reaching out to Leventhal, the source said Sivan has not spoken to her ex-fiance since February and noted that she has been dating Welsh actor Andrew Howard, 51, for years.

The friend said: ‘Lauren has been in a relationship with Andrew Howard for the past three years. She has not had any contact with Rick since February 2020.’

The insider told DailyMail.com that Sivan had been left particularly shocked by Dodd’s outburst because the Bravo celeb had encouraged her to remain friends with Leventhal and sent her several invitations to stay with them at their Orange County home.

And Dodd first got in contact with Sivan after sending out an email invitation for Leventhal’s 60th birthday party with his ex’s email address attached by accident, the friend said

The insider told DailyMail.com that Sivan had been left particularly shocked by Dodd’s outburst because the Bravo celeb had encouraged her to remain friends with Leventhal and sent her several invitations to stay with them at their Orange County home

Sivan did invite Veronica to stay after her father’s wedding to Dodd but the insider pointed out that she has always done so. Pictured: Sivan and Leventhal (right) in 2010

The source explained: ‘In November 2019, Kelly sent out an e-vite for Rick’s birthday but somehow Lauren’s email was attached to Rick’s account so somehow Lauren got an email announcing she was co-hosting a birthday party for Rick.

‘She contacted him to figure out what was going on. Kelly then followed her on Instagram and DM’d her about it.

‘Kelly wrote Lauren numerous times to tell her she had no problem with Lauren attending the party or remaining friends with Rick.

‘She sent Lauren multiple messages urging her to come visit the couple in the OC. Lauren did not attend or visit.’

Sivan did invite Veronica to stay after her father’s wedding to Dodd but the insider pointed out that she has always done so.

The source said: ‘She invited Rick’s daughter to come for a visit to Palm Springs after she attended her father’s wedding. Veronica has stayed with Lauren multiple times in California.’

Dodd, who has appeared on Real Housewives of Orange County since 2016, is known for her outrageous opinions.

Her most recent brush with controversy came after she was seen maskless and wearing a cap that read ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ at her bridal shower at the beginning of the month.