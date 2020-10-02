Law reforms to reflect dynamism, realities, says Malami

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday, said the Federal Government was ensuring that the Nigerian legal system reflected the nation’s existence with respect to dynamism and contemporary realities. He said the country’s legislative and legal frameworks were developed from some inherited laws traced to the colonial days.

“Generally speaking, we are not only changing/amending the obsolete laws, but coming up with new ones that are dynamic, that can stand the test of time, and factor in dynamics associated with developments in technology and otherwise. We will ensure that all laws that deserve to be reviewed are reviewed,” the minister said in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

