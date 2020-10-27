lawan-to-youths:-national-assembly-will-ensure-justice-for-victims

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has reiterated his call for an end to #EndSARS protests, saying the National Assembly would ensure justice for victims of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police outfit.

Lawan, in a statement signed by him in Abuja, called on security agencies to stop the orgy of looting and vandalism now prevalent across major cities.

He called for thorough investigations into acts of vandalism and looting being perpetrated by hoodlums in the name of protests.

Lawan’s statement reads: “I want to seize this opportunity to re-assure our youths that the National Assembly will collaborate with the Executive to ensure justice for victims of misconduct and rights abuses by personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.

“In the same vein, to discourage impunity, we will insist that the perpetrators of the alleged abuses be prosecuted and sanctioned as appropriate.”