Lawmaker, 4 PDP Chieftains Arrested, Arraigned For Arson

A former Ekiti State House of Assembly member, Dayo Akinleye and four others have been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for their alleged involvement in the burning of property during the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Others arraigned alongside Akinleye include Afolabi Ariyo, James David, Ajimoko Busola and Oyin Filani.

The five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains were alleged to have coordinated and participated in the destruction of public and private property during the protest by youths against police brutality.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Johnson Okunade told the court on Tuesday that the defendants committed the offence on October 20 at Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

He explained that the defendants also burnt three trucks conveying cement around Adebayo area, saying that the value of the damages was yet unknown.

Okunade said that the offence was punishable Under Section 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C 16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Kola Kolade prayed the court to grant bail to the defendants, adding that they did not commit the offence but were implicated.

He also promised that the defendants would not jump bail and would always make themselves available in court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olanike Adegoke consequently granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each, adding that each of the sureties must be a civil servant on grade level 12.

She later adjourned the matter to November 11 for further hearing.

