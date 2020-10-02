Lawmaker Reveals The Salary Of Each House Of Reps Member

Hon. Simon Karu, a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, has revealed that each member of the House earns N9.3 million monthly.

The lawmaker, who represents Kaltungo/Shongom federal constituency of Gombe State, stated this on Thursday at an event to celebrate Nigeria at 60 in Abuja.

At the event tagged “FixingNigeria at 60- Sustainable and efficient democracy: Issues on accountability and transparency in governance”, the lawmaker said that most of the funds were spent on constituents’ high demands.

Mr Karu, who was among the guest speakers, said the sum included monthly salaries and the office’s running cost.

“The official salary of a member, House of Representatives which I also receive monthly is N800,000. I told you I was going to say it, why don’t you wait for me to say it? The office running cost of a member of the House of Representatives is N8.5 million,” he said.

“Those of you who know, know that I said exactly what it is. The problem is what the constituents demand and when you don’t meet (up), they begin to call you names.

“Just before I walked to the stage, I received three emails from my constituents demanding for money and demanding for jobs, when you don’t, it becomes an issue.”

Speaking with Premium Times, Mr Karu affirmed the statement he made at the program.

The lawmaker said:

“The office running cost is being managed by the management of the National Assembly.

“The funds are released after evidence of expenditure is provided to the National Assembly management.”

In what seemed to be a rebuttal, another lawmaker at the event, Nicholas Ossai debunked Mr Karu’s revelation, urging the audience to disregard same.

“I have never received such salary since I came to the National Assembly and I have been in the National Assembly before him,” Mr Ossai said.

Salaries of Senators and Lawmakers in Nigeria have always remained a secret.

With an annual allocation of over N150 billion which covers salaries and allowances as well as other perks, their financial breakdown has always been hidden from the public.

Similarly, it would be recalled that a former Senator in the 8th Assembly, Shehu Sani, revealed that he and his colleagues received N13.5 million “running cost” allowance monthly, aside from their salary.

The senator, in an interview with TheNews, said that the running cost “does not include a N700,000 monthly consolidated salary and allowances which they also receive” and other perks.

He added that “each lawmaker is mandated to provide receipts to back up their expenses,” the vocal lawmaker said.

Like this: Like Loading...