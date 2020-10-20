Lawmaker wants more funds for science and technology

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, Beni Lar, has called for increased funding for science and technology sector in budgetary allocation.

Lar made the call when the committee paid an oversight visit to the headquarters of the Ministry of Science and Technology in Abuja on yesterday.

According to Lar, the nation is not fully utilising the capacity of the ministry to transform the economy.

“In developed countries, one key reason for their technological advancement is adequate funding of the science and technology sector for socio-economic development,” she said.

According to her, government needs to apply this in its budgeting process to make significant progress in space science, entrepreneurship agriculture, health, and technological development.

Lar condemned the exclusion of the ministry from the COVID -19 Special Intervention Fund, saying the National Assembly was highly dissatisfied with the omission.

She further said that from the oversight visit to some of the agencies, the committee made a lot of discoveries, adding that the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) had the capacity to manufacture Aircraft in Nigeria.

“There is no need importing Keke NAPEP, some of these agencies can manufacture it to precision,” the legislator said.

She added that National Bio-Technology Development Agency (NABDA) agencies and the National Research Agencies for Chemical Technology (NARICT), Zaria, had the capacity to produce reagents for COVID-19 testing.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said since the inception of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, there had been increased funding and attention to the science and technology.

