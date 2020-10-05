Lawmaker wants support for Abdullahi Sule’s administration





Member representing Nassarawa Eggon East Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Agah-Muluku, has urged his constituents to continue to support the administration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule to enable him to succeed and to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Agah-Muluku made the call on Monday in Lafia while playing host to stakeholders and officials of the All Progressives Congress( APC) from Agunji/ Ogbagi electoral ward of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

The Chief Whip of the House said that no leader would succeed without the support of his people, hence the need for the call.

He thanked the officials of the electoral ward for the visit while assuring them of his continued commitment to key into good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the constituency.

” I want to appreciate you for your visit and to assure you of my continued determination to initiate more policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on your lives and the lives of others.

” I have done my best and still doing in order to change your lives positively.

” I have embarked on the provision of infrastructure facilities and lobbied for education and other projects to your ward and other wards toward improving your lives.

” I want to assure you of sound and quality representation at all times,” he said.

Agah-Muluku also called on the people of the constituency and the state to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and to live in peace for the development of the area.

Earlier, Mr Bala Agunji, Councillor representing Agunji/ Ogbagi electoral ward of Nassarawa Eggon and Isa Attah, APC Chairman of the ward said that they were at the lawmaker’s office to identify with him and to assure him of their support to enable him to succeed.

” We are here to identify and appreciate you for the good work you have been doing for the people of Aguji/ Ogbagi electoral ward.

” You have provided us with a transformer, grading of road in Agunji, appointments and employments of our people, water and school projects, among others,” Agunji said.

He also assured the legislator of their readiness to give Gov. Abdullahi Sule their maximum support to succeed.

