lawyers-kick-as-hoodlums-invade,-loot,-burn-lagos-court

Lagos high court, Igbosere. Photo/wikipedia

Following the invasion, looting and burning of Lagos High Court, Igbosere by hoodlums yesterday, lawyers have expressed concern that the incident could negatively impact on justice delivery.

Reacting to the development, chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest Development Law (SPIDEL), Paul Ananaba (SAN), regretted the act.

He stated that such criminality was certainly not what the ongoing #EndSARS protests were all about.

According to him, the act would worsen the predicament of justice seekers.

His words: “We have been in a situation where the facilities in our courts are less than satisfactory. The courts are not directly part of this protest. The court does not deserve this. Many will suffer as a result of this criminal act. The foundation for injustice has been laid by this evil.”

He added that all hands must be on deck to recover files, exhibits and sensitive documents stolen by the miscreants.

Lagos-based lawyer, Chris Okeke, said the implications of the criminal act are better imagined.

“Terrible in the short run.

Terrible in the medium term. Depending on how the authorities concerned view and respond to it, it may have a longer negative effect.

“I prefer to see it as a vote of no confidence on our justice system. They are calling on all of us to give them a definition of justice that approximates to their idea of justice. They are also calling on us to give them a justice that is accessible to the people. I pray we understand and rise to this occasion,” he stated.

To member, Association of West African Media Lawyers (WAMELA), President Aigbokhan, the attack would impact on the speed of justice delivery.

He said: “Justice will be delayed. The court has to get papers filed from counsel in a case or backup files. We must all join hands to salvage the judicial system.”

The immediate past president of the Campaign for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Malachy Ugwummadu, said when the foundation of society is destroyed, the super structures, including the courts, cannot stand.