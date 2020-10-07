Laycon: What I missed most in BBNaija house

By Gbenga Bada

The winner of the fifth edition of the BBNaija reality TV show, Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe aka Laycon, has opened up what he misses most while on the show.

In an exclusive chat with The Nation, Laycon confessed to missing his regular music-making process.

He said, “The only thing I miss in the house is the music-making process because, in my head, I could still do away with a lot of things and still keep my sanity in the house.”

Elaborating on how he missed making music throughout his 70 days in the BBNaija Lockdown house, the 26-year-old singer and rapper said, “Yes, there were times that I wanted to express myself with music and I couldn’t and I just had to live with it but again, that is another part of the process, that is another part of the learning process because music has always been the means to get away and while in the house, I had to understand that there are other means I can also use aside music and I actually enjoyed it.”

Laycon, however, refused to say if he will be making songs about his experience on the reality show saying, “I would say you keep your fingers crossed because with music, you never know, and that is the truth because, with music, you never know.”

The graduate of the University of Lagos admitted that he went into the house hoping to promote his songs for just a few weeks and for every week he stayed, he saw it as an opportunity to keep promoting his songs.

“I went in hoping to promote my music for two weeks but for every week, you don’t know if your name will be called and I saw it as an opportunity to keep promoting my songs regardless of if I win or not,” he said.

Laycon won a grand prize of N85 million that included N30 million cash prize, a two-bedroom house, a trip to Dublin, Dubai amongst several prizes. He also won over N5.4 million in earnings for tasks and challenges while in the house.