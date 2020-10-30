lcci-postpones-yearly-trade-fair-over-disruptions,-protests

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has announced the postponement of the 2020 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fai due to the economic disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Endsars protests across the nation.

According to the Chamber, the fair which will feature both physical (In-person) and virtual (Online) platforms, was initially scheduled to hold from Nov. 6 to Nov. 15, 2020 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, but will now hold from Friday 4th to Sunday 13th December, 2020.

Director General of the LCCI, Muda Yusuf, in a statement yesterday, said: “The resolve to hold the 2020 edition of the fair is in line with the need for quick restoration of normalcy in the economic and commercial activities in Lagos State and our support for the ongoing “Protect Lagos” Campaign, which is geared towards rebuilding the Centre of Excellence.

“In addition to the General Interest Fair, the annual international business expo will also feature Special days for corporate organisations to showcase their inventions, innovations, and sustainability initiatives simultaneously with the fair. The focus, this year, is to facilitate trade and chart a way forward for the economy to exit the impending recession.”

Yusuf added “The exhibition will also facilitate networking amongst exhibitors and between exhibitors and visitors. The Fair is expected to attract a huge traffic of visitors seeking to take advantage of the networking opportunities and discounted prices.

“Corporate organisations including multinational corporations, indigenous conglomerates and financial institutions as well as corporate organisations from the West African sub-region have indicated interest to participate at the exhibition.”

Yusuf also emphasized that relevant agencies and departments of the Government will be available to exhibit and attend to other exhibitors and visitors. He stated that agencies that have confirmed attendance to provide information and educate exhibitors and visitors are Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Corporate Affairs Commission amongst others.

Yusuf stated that “so far, so good the excitement that the fair has generated has been phenomenal and we are indeed happy about our strategic partnership with our stakeholders.”

