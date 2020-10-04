LEAKED VIDEO: Plot to blackmail me has backfired, says Gbagi

By Emma Amaize, Asaba

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, said the desperate actions of political detractors and blackmailers, some of them political appointees in Delta State, to smear his reputation have seemingly boomeranged.

Olorogun Gbagi’s media aide, Sylvester Omonigho, reacting to a statement by the Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Communication, Fred Oghensivbe, said Oghenesivebe strove without success to distance the major actor “from the atrocious and failed attempt by him and his lackeys to smear the pristine reputation of Gbagi for political gains.”

His words: “Latimore’s response, which clearly vindicates Gbagi on concerns raised that some political appointees are behind the recent molestation allegations, also exposes their complicity and involvement in the failed campaign of calumny, else why the sudden desperation to seek the sympathy of Deltans and to distance themselves from their own hatched plot? “

“I guess the hirelings must realize by now that their game is up as they are faced with the political repercussions of their actions, which apparently have backfired.

“What they must, however, avoid is to drag the Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, into this, but knowing how politically naive and mischievous the agents are, they must think attempting to strain the brotherly bond between Governor Okowa and Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi would otherwise achieve the results, which their blackmail with nude pictures and alleged molestation failed to do. Indeed, their ignorance and foolishness deserve nothing, but adulation and commendation.

“Perhaps, for the purpose of setting the records straight, let it be categorically stated that the governor and former minister for education both share a bond built on deep friendship, trust and mutual respect for each other that transcends the myopic understanding of Latimore.

“No matter how hard they both try to embellish their unprofessional statements with unsavoury tales to discredit Gbagi, Governor Okowa knows that the former minister will never undermine his authority as the executive governor of Delta state.

“Gbagi has overtime built his reputation and that of his business empire on the foundation and principle of honesty and integrity, which no amount of blackmail, no matter how well conceived can erode,” he said.

“Lastly, we appeal to the good people of Delta State to be wary of political blackmailers and not allow themselves to be swayed by the shameful antics of deceptive rumour -peddlers. Gbagi remains focused on his gubernatorial ambition, and will by God’s grace and against all odds contest the governorship election in 2023,” Omonigho added.

Vanguard