Leave Akure or be held responsible for break down of law and order – APC group tells Makinde

A group in Ondo State, the United Front (UF), has called on the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde to leave Akure, the Ondo State capital with immediate effect, or be held responsible for any break down of law and order in the capital city.

The group also described Makinde as baby Governor without capacity, saying “he should go and report back to those who sent him to Ondo State that he is a puppet Governor that lacks capacity for anything.”

In a statement signed by the Group Coordinator, Mr. Bolus Oluwaleye, UF, said it was surprising that the PDP could place its hope of winning Ondo State on a baby Governor like Makinde, stating that just as it happened in Kogi State, the Oyo governor will be leaving Ondo State empty-handed.

The statement reads in part: “with the results already declared at the polling units in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo State, it is very clear that the All Progressive Congress, APC, is coasting home to victory.

“We thank the people of Ondo State for their resilience and expression of trust in our party.

“We are also sure that Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde must have seen the handwriting on the wall and he is advised to leave Akure, our State capital now, as he will be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the State.

“Governor Makinde should leave Ondo State now because the game is up. He should go and report back to those who sent him to Ondo State that he is a puppet governor that lacks capacity for anything.

“The “inarobo” (baby) governor should know that a longer stay in Ondo State than necessary will be provocative. Most importantly, if the governor could go as far as setting hoodlums to attack a former governor at the PDP rally, his stay in our State is capable of provoking even members of his party in the State to react and we should not be blamed.

“As for the PDP, we sympathize with the party for building its castle in the air. We wonder how the party could place its hope of winning Ondo State on a baby Governor like Makinde and we thank God that just as it happened in Kogi State, the governor will be leaving our State empty-handed.

“The governor can now return to Ibadan and continue with his showmanship and trial and error governance. He should remember that one day and very soon too, he will be made to account for the billions of Oyo State fund that he has wasted on his quest to extend his political territory to the entire Southwest and North Central as he is currently waging war against the former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu and his Ekiti State counterparts, Ayodele Fayose for the control of their dying party.”

