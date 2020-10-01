LeBron James buys iconic Beverly Hills mansion where Katharine Hepburn once lived for $36.8M

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:13 EDT, 30 September 2020 | Updated: 19:33 EDT, 30 September 2020

While LeBron James prepares to face the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, the superstar has secured his new home.

The 35-year-old basketball star finalized the deal on a Beverly Hills compound for $36.8 million on Wednesday, according to Variety.

The deal was widely reportedly back in July, though now the deal is closed and James owns a home that has quite the unique history, previously lived in by Hollywood icon Katharine Hapburn.

The property includes multiple buildings that sits on a 2.5 acre lot in Beverly Hills, which is secured by one of the largest driveway gates in Los Angeles.

The primary home is 9,100-square feet, with two separate guest houses on the property as well, with the driveway leading to a motorcourt with a large fountain.

The living room features vaulted ceilings with exposed ceiling beams plus a dining room set under a huge sky light, plus a carpeted library.

The home also includes a full theatrical screening room, fitting since James has a deal with Warner Bros. for several projects, that even comes equipped with one of seven fireplaces in the home.

Other amenities include ‘multiple al fresco dining and entertaining areas, and a lighted tennis court with viewing pavilion,’ according to Variety.

There is also an oval swimming pool and an adjoined pool house while is watched over by, ‘a giant gold Buddha.’

The home was built in the 1930s and first owned by Hollywood actor Charles Boyer, though it was ultimately picked up by Howard Hughes.

At the time, Hughes owned RKO Pictures, and the home was acquired by him as part of a deal to buy out Boyer’s contract with RKO.

Hughes never lived in the home itself, though he leased it to Hollywood icon Katharine Hepburn, who lived in the house during the ‘prime’ of her career.

After Hepburn moved out, the home was owned by non-celebrities for many years, until 1986, when it was purchased for $2.9 million in 1986 by The Young And the Restless creators William Brent Bell and Lee Phillip Bell.

The couple spent many years restoring the home to its Golden Age glory, spending a fortune landscaping the property with trees and gardens.

William Brent Bell passed away in 1995 with Lee Phillip Bell living in the home until she passed away in March.

