LeBron James buys mini version of his mansion for daughter Zhuri, six

By Heather Waugh For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:32 EDT, 13 October 2020 | Updated: 17:49 EDT, 13 October 2020

LeBron James‘ daughter is just six years old and she’s already a homeowner.

The basketball legend – fresh of his NBA victory with the LA Lakers over the weekend – showed off Zhuri’s new mini mansion situated in one corner of the family’s backyard in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram the 35-year-old athlete shared a clip of him hanging out with his daughter in the beautiful white playhouse.

Birthday gift: LeBron James showed off the mini mansion he bought for daughter Zhuri, six, on Tuesday

The mini home perfectly matches the family’s $23 million Brentwood mansion and comes complete with a kitchen, dining area and study room.

‘Early bday gift my princess!!! Love you baby Z’ LeBron captioned the Instagram story which saw Zhuri standing by her new house.

The LA Lakers player filmed the inside of the mini mansion while proud homeowner Zhuri hilariously swept the floor where LeBron tracked in some dirt on her gleaming custom floors.

‘The basketball star can’t help but laugh as he says ‘Oh my bad. I got your floor dirty??!’

LeBron asks his daughter in the clip whether she’s taking a break from her school work and then shares a cute clip of the duo eating breakfast together on the patio of the main home.

‘Early bday gift my princess!!! Love you baby Z’ LeBron captioned the Instagram story which saw Zhuri standing by her new house

The real deal: For comparison, the NBA star panned over to show the family mansion before giving a glimpse of the playhouse

Come on in! The 35-year-old athlete shared a clip as he hung out with his daughter in the beautiful white playhouse

Full size: Pictured is LeBron’s $23 million mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles

Meanwhile, LeBron responded to NFL star Tom Brady after he congratulated on his record breaking win with the Lakers with a cheeky tweet calling him a ‘washed up old guy’.

‘Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy!’ Brady, 43, wrote.

LeBron responded, ‘Hahaha!! My brother Thank You!!! Not so bad for the washed up King.’ along with a shrugging emoji, prayer hands and a crown.

Wow! The huge playhouse comes complete with a kitchen, dining area and living room

Proud: New homeowner Zhuri hilariously swept the floor where LeBron tracked in some dirt on her gleaming custom floors

Family time: LeBron also shared a cute clip of the duo eating breakfast together on the patio of the main home

The Lakers ended a decade-long wait to clinch their 17th championship victory with a 106-93 win over Miami Heat on Sunday.

The team dedicated the win to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who died in a helicopter crash in January.

Lakers president Jeanie Buss said: ‘To Lakers nation, we have been through a heart-breaking tragedy with the loss of our beloved Kobe Bryant and Gianna.

‘Let this trophy serve as a reminder of when we come together, believe in each other, incredible things can happen.’

Not bad! LeBron replied to football star Tom Brady on Tuesday after he congratulated him with a cheeky tweet