Leeds did not deserve to win ‘beautiful game’ against City – Bielsa

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa claimed his side did not deserve to win after drawing 1-1 with Manchester City in another Premier League thriller.

Raheem Sterling fired City ahead early in the first half and Leeds’ £27million record signing Rodrigo turned home an equaliser in the second period.

Bielsa’s side were in danger of being overrun in the first half-hour before finding their feet and taking the game to City after the interval.

“It wouldn’t have been fair if we had won this game,” Bielsa said. “It was possible to have won this game, but it wouldn’t have been fair.

“We had to find an immense physical effort to be able to be on even terms, or slightly better than City for half a game.

“And we had to survive the beginning of the first half and the end of the second half.”

Kevin De Bruyne’s 30-yard free-kick hit a post in the opening exchanges as Pep Guardiola’s side camped in Leeds’ half, while Rodrigo also saw two efforts hit the woodwork, his second superbly turned on to the crossbar by Ederson.

Football 365

Vanguard