Legendary Nigerian Poet, J.P. Clark, Is Dead

J.P Clark

Professor of Literature, renowned writer & poet, Prof. John Pepper Clark, popularly known as J.P Clark is dead.

He died in the early hours of October 13, 2020 at the age of 85.

“The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce that Emeritus Professor of Literature and Renowned Writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark, has finally dropped his pen in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 13 October 2020.

“Prof. J. P. Clark has paddled on to the great beyond in comfort of his wife, children and siblings, around him.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time,” the statement said.

He was born on December 6, 1933, in Kiagbodo to an Ijaw father and Urhobo mother in present-day Delta State.