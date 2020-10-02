Leicester Sign French Defender Wesley Fofana From St Etienne

Photo Credit: Leicester

Leicester signed promising French defender Wesley Fofana from St Etienne on Friday in a deal worth a reported £32 million ($41 million).

Fofana agreed a five-year contract with Leicester after the Premier League club ended their interest in Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski.

The 19-year-old will arrive at the King Power Stadium subject to international clearance.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’ve watched Leicester closely since they won the title and they’re a top club in the Premier League,” Fofana told Leicester’s website.

“I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came. I can’t wait to get started.”

Fofana urged St Etienne to let him leave for Leicester after an opening bid was rejected last month and he has finally got his wish to join Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Fofana made his debut for St Etienne in May 2019 and has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Les Verts.

He has also been named in France’s Under-21s squad for this month’s Euro 2021 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Slovakia.

Fofana was part of the St Etienne side which reached last season’s final of the Coupe de France, where they lost 1-0 to Paris Saint Germain.

He played four times in Ligue 1 this season, helping his team keep three clean sheets.

Fofana becomes Leicester’s second signing of the transfer window after the arrival of Belgian international full-back Timothy Castagne.

After the disappointment of narrowly missing out on a place in the Champions League last season, the Foxes have made a stunning start to the new campaign.

Rodgers’ men have won all three Premier League games to sit top of the table, including a 5-2 thrashing of Manchester City last weekend.

-AFP