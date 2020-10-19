Lekki Gardens Continue to Deliver Value to Clients

Lekki Gardens, Nigeria’s Premier Pan African Property Investment Company is upgrading and beautifying some of its completed estates in a bid to continually satisfy its clients. Renowned for its hands-on approach to putting the needs of its customers first, its countless innovative practices, customer centric culture, Lekki Gardens continues to build wealth for its investors with a transformational approach to the Nigerian real estate market.

‘’At Lekki Gardens, a renewed drive for excellence and quality has birthed an unending quest for precision and impeccable delivery. This sets her apart from others in the industry, delivering your home is not the end of the journey for us in this case. We revisited a couple of our projects which have been completed for about five years now and we gave them an upgrade and facelift’’said Akinwande Romeo, Chief Engagement officer at Lekki Gardens.

Lekki Gardens took customer service and satisfaction a step further by going back to some of their estates in Lagos and Port Harcourt to upgrade, beautify and renovate them at no cost to their residents.

This laudable and highly uncommon act provides high economic value to its customers as it increases durability of their homes while saving cost for them.

Here is what Mr Yomi Adalabu had to say:

“My friends couldn’t stop congratulating and commending me for an upgraded and more beautiful space at our last Friday Games Night. I appreciate the Lekki Gardens Management for this highly generous act and their unending thoughtfulness and care to all its residents. Buying a home with Lekki Gardens is by far the best decision I have ever made.’’

Since the upgrade, residents in those estates now enjoy the ultimate luxury living experience with the best in class construction technology, pristine finishing options, lavish and luscious living and dining areas as well as state of the art residential amenities.

Lekki gardens continues to deliver value

WHY DO WE DO IT?

“For us at Lekki Gardens, our customers are at the centre of all we do and this commitment fuels our resolve to continually serve and deliver excellence to them. We will not relent as our primary goal here at Lekki Gardens is to build transgenerational wealth for our clients so we continue to help them improve on the value of their properties’’ said Mr Damilola Suara, Technical Special Adviser, Lekki Gardens

From our inception in 2012, we have been unwaveringly committed to delivering value to our customers and this is evident in all we do. At Lekki Gardens, we do not deliver and leave, we are with you every step of the way.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US:

ADDRESS: Lekki Paradise 3 Estate, Chevron Drive Opposite Limeridge Hotel, Off Lekki Epe Expressway Lagos.

PHONE NUMBER: 08149573600-7, 08149573601

WEBSITE: www.lekkigardens.com

EMAIL: info@lekkigardens.com

FACABOOK: @lekkigardens IG: @lekkigardensofficial