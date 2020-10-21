Lekki Genocide: Peaceful Protesters Who Were Killed By Soldiers (PHOTOS)

Several protesters were killed on Tuesday night when Nigerian soldiers opened fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

The soldiers attacked the protesters after the Lagos State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew. The number of those who were killed still remains sketchy with several others sustaining injuries.

Emergency personnel and ambulances were initially denied access by the soldiers at the Lekki toll plaza Lagos.

Multiple videos captured by citizens show the moment soldiers opened fire on the them, and the clips show terrified citizens crouching and screaming as gunshots rented the air.

Below are pictures of some of those killed:

Like this: Like Loading...